UK Man Orders iPhone Worth Rs1 Lakh, Gets Chocolate Bars Wrapped in Toilet Roll

The parcel box, which was supposed to have iPhone 13, contained two Cadbury’s White Oreo chocolate bars, neatly wrapped in white toilet paper. Christmas turned out to be gloomy for a man who was eagerly waiting for his new phone iPhone 13 that he had ordered online. All he received was two chocolates neatly wrapped in toilet paper. Daniel Carroll spent £1,045 (around Rs 1 lakh) to book an iPhone 13 Pro Max. The delivery was delayed by two weeks and in the end he finally got hold of the package after collecting it from a DHL warehouse. As he opened the package, Carroll was taken aback after finding two chocolate bars instead of the phone.

According to a report in The Sun, the parcel had two Cadbury’s White Oreo chocolate bars, which were wrapped in white toilet paper. Carroll, who is a logistics worker himself, was suspicious when he noticed the tape on the parcel had been tampered with. After making the shocking discovery, Carroll highlighted the issue in a tweet, by tagging DHL

He shared that after a long wait of a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max being stuck in DHL Parcel UK network, he finally picked up the parcel only to find a shocker inside. Carroll had also shared photos of the chocolate bars and toilet roll along with his tweet.

Carroll shared that when he reached out to Apple, they claimed to have not received any update from DHL. Even though the investigation has begun, Apple won’t issue the replacement until there is conclusion to the case.

Following this, Carroll approached the manager from DHL, but wasn’t satisfied with the response. “It was meant to be for a Christmas present so it’s really disappointing," he said.

Finally, DHL addressed the issue and responded by saying that they have started an investigation into the case. The delivery service also urged the sender to get a replacement phone for Carroll.

