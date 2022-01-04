UK Man Puts Up Billboards Looking for Wife to 'Save' Himself from Arranged Marriage

People can go to great lengths to find their true love but a bachelor in the UK went the extra mile and did something peculiar. Not Tinder or Bumble but the British man resorted to getting himself advertised through billboards across Birmingham in a bid to find an ideal partner. The man, Mohammad Malik (29), is an entrepreneur from London and also works as an innovation consultant. Malik describes himself as a 5ft 8 inch tall and slim man who is creative and loves doing the most absurd and random things, as told to Birmingham Live. Expressing his struggle to find the right girl, Malik said, "I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there." He even tried his luck through the ‘rishta aunties’ but when it did not work, Malik thought of taking the unusual approach of finding love through huge billboards.

While claiming to be open to any ethnicity, Malik also emphasised that his ideal woman would be a Muslim girl in her 20s. He further asserted that he would prefer certain qualities like faith and personality over anything else.

Advertisement

In the 20 ft billboards set up by Malik, he can be seen lying on his side while pointing towards a text which reads “Save me from an arranged marriage.” Malik has even launched a website by the name ‘findmalikawife’. On his website, Malik has mentioned his profession, hobbies, age, and other details along with a video introducing himself. In the video, he can be seen inviting people to fill the form on his website if they are interested.

“I just want to try and find someone on my own first,” said Malik. He further claimed that he is already getting an impressive response through his advertisements and has received numerous replies.

Earlier, another man from the UK spent Rs 40,000 on a huge billboard to advertise himself. The man hoped to get a date through the advertisement and invited people to apply on his website named ‘Dating Mark’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.