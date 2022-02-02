UK Man Quits Smoking, Saves Rs 17 Lakh in Three Years

Every cigarette packet carries a warning— Smoking is injurious to health. Those who smoke read this, but it does not affect them until they suffer from a deadly disease. Apart from health benefits, you can also save a significant amount of money by staying away from smoking. It may sound strange, but a British man has saved lakhs of rupees once he stopped smoking.

The man, who once had no money, now owns lakhs of rupees. He has saved more than Rs 17 lakh in the last three years. Now, he has not only improved his image in the society but also has gained respect.

This man started smoking at the age of 13. He had been smoking for 20 years when he said no to cigarettes. He got addicted to smoking because of hanging out with students older than him in school. Gradually he started missing school because of smoking. He would reach home completely intoxicated and would have arguments with his parents about this.

One day when things escalated he had to leave home at the age of 16. He spent around 6 weeks on the streets of London. After realizing his mistake, he talked to his father. His father sent him a one way ticket of Glassgow and arranged a job for him. After many years, when he had a breakup in 2011, he once again became homeless and alone.

He understood that all his problems started because of his addiction to cigarettes. He decided to quit smoking in 2018. He took help from his office collegues and gradually got rid of this habit. He saved around Rs 17 lakh by staying away from tobacco. He used to spend around £110 (around Rs 11000) in a week on cigarettes. Now, it has been three years since he quit smoking and his total savings amounts to Rs 17 lakh.

