UK Man Reveals Truth Behind UFO Sighting in Bristol

The mysteries of sky and extra-terrestrial life often intrigue us. Many of us have been subjected to a plethora of science fiction movies and series depicting aliens, both friendly and hostile, and it just helps to further fuel our imaginations. This is exactly why whenever we are able to spot something remotely unfamiliar in the sky, most of us often consider this as an Unidentified flying object (UFO). While many myths of unidentified objects in the sky are still unsolved, a recent sighting that created a buzz turned out to be funny when the reality came out.

Recently, in Bristol, England, some people claimed to have glanced upon a UFO in the sky. A local resident in North Filton snapped the shiny object, which looked to have some sort of string-like detail hanging from it, giving it the appearance of a letter or a number. The photo soon went viral, with people believing it to be some sort of UFO. David Leahy, the resident who took the photos, told Bristol TV, “I was about to get a Chinese carryout when I spotted it. A few people were taking pictures when they saw me taking some."

As the picture went viral local media reported about the UFO hovering over the sky on July 10. However, a local resident revealed the truth and it left everyone surprised. The suspected UFO was one of the birthday balloons of the man.

Tim Bell, who jokingly referred to himself as ‘alien’, took responsibility for the object in the air and said that it was just one of the two helium balloons he had lost during his 50th birthday party in the garden the day before. He also said that the balloons were in the shape of 5 and 0 to denote 50. The balloon mistaken as a UFO was the one shaped 5.

“I am probably the alien you are looking for", Tim said, ending the speculations around the object in the sky.

