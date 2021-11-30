UK Man Sets Record By Finishing 9,600-Calorie McDonald’s Christmas Menu Alone

Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Gibson, who is a ‘competitive eater’ by profession, has set a record that not many may even think of breaking. Gibson, who hails from Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, has eaten his way through a 9600-calorie McDonald’s Christmas Menu, downing it all in just over 24 minutes.

The food, which had 9,600 calories, included:

3 beef festive stacks

3 festive crispy chicken stack burgers

8 festive pies

2 cheese share boxes

2 Celebrations McFlurries

According to the Mirror, Gibson told ChronicleLive that polishing off the meal “was an easy one" for him.

Giving his views on the food, he said that he liked crispy chicken burgers but not the beef festive stacks. This was, of course, not the first time he undertook a monster eating challenge. Having undertaken similar challenges with KFC and Lidi’s menus before, he is now a professional mukbanger famous on social media, especially YouTube and Facebook. He says that his eating challenges are only for social media, and the rest of the time he eats healthy and works out.

“I had just worked out before doing the McDonald’s Christmas menu and I was quite hungry," said Kyle. “I train in the gym seven days a week. I do a lot of boxing, weightlifting and cardio," he added.

Apart from being a professional ‘big eater’, Kyle is a man with a big heart. He is known to regularly support charities. Recently, he gave away £1,000 worth of toys for orphaned kids to Mission Christmas at B&M Stores.

“I genuinely believe that no child should go without a present on Christmas," said Kyle, signing off.

