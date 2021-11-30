UK Man Tries To Overtake Vehicles in Single Lane, Gets Stuck in Snowy Road

Overtaking cars unnecessarily may pose the risk of accidents and also cause inconvenience to others on the road. Recently, a video posted on Reddit has users chanting ‘instant karma’ as a car tries to overtake another but is immediately greeted by a snowy road in the middle of the stretch it was on.

Parts of the M1 Motorway, on which the car was, were affected by heavy snowfall over the weekend, resulting in many of the lanes being closed. But a driver thought he could get past them and was served with what the online users described as “karma".

The driver, who thought he could overtake a single lane of traffic, received a reality check as he was caught on the snowy roads, and it was all caught on camera and posted on the social networking site Reddit, reported the Daily Star.

Over the last few days, the UK has been hit with a cold blast, which resulted in heavy snowfall all over the country.

The video has caused a huge furore on Reddit, with commenters expressing mixed feelings. “Does he know that he can’t park there?" asked a viewer in a sarcastic tone.

“This is when we throw our heads back and laugh," said a second one.

While most of the commenters seemed to think that the driver got served just desserts, a few were sympathetic towards his plight, with one writing: “It was a bad call by the driver but we’ve all once or twice thought ‘I think I can see a quicker way."

“It’s not great behaviour but what I’m saying is we all sometimes indulge. Best of luck that man," they added.

