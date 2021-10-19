UK Man, Who Has Over 12,000 Retro VHS Tapes, Plans To Build Museum For Collection

A UK man has transformed his home in Liverpool into a haven for more than 12,000 Video Home System (VHS) tapes, including some of the rarest tapes ever produced. Known as ‘The Mayor,’ the man also has a blockbuster store built in his house, along with the sign, that replicates the time gone by. The Mayor’s 12,000+ collection started way back in 1993. He wanted to open a video store, but his plans were ruined with the advent of DVDs, which instantly replaced rental VHS tapes. “When videos were dying out, I still continued to collect ex-rental VHS tapes. I could not see the point in buying films on DVD that I already owned and have to pay yet more money," the Mayor told Liverpool Echo. The Mayor said that he only obtains ex-rental tapes since the built quality of these tapes is high-grade, unlike the sell-through retail videos that become unwatchable over time.

The retro collection has tapes that date back to the 1970s when VHS tapes came into existence. As a result, the Mayor has many tapes that belong to the ‘Pre-cert Era.’ The Pre-cert Era denoted the time when VHS tapes did not have to go through the certification process by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). The process became compulsory for the videotapes in the early 1980s when the market saw an influx of gory, horror, cheap content, known as ‘Video Nasties.’ Many VHS tapes that the Mayor owns cannot be found anywhere in the world since they were pulled off from the market due to copyright issues.

Advertisement

“I am always building it. It is a full-time occupation, and I travel all over the country to obtain these tapes. These are collector’s items," said the Mayor. He added, “They are arranged by date in catalogue order number. Despite the size, I can find any title pretty much instantly."

The Mayor stated that now he is running out of space in his house and is planning to build a museum for his collection. “It is a fun passion, and it keeps me entertained. I do not think I could ever sell them," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.