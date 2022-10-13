UK Man's Impressive Body Transformation at 60 is Truly Inspiring

A 60-year-old man from Leeds, United Kingdom, recently shelled out major fitness goals for the masses with his impressive body transformation. The man, Steve Ramsden, went from having a dad body to a ripped physique in just one year. If you look at Steve today, it’s hard to believe that he was overweight a year ago.

Steve shared that he was on the verge of diabetes and struggled with high cholesterol. But Mr Ramsden, with his hard work and dedication, corroborated with a balanced diet and a proper exercise plan, adapted to a fit lifestyle to keep health conditions at bay. A paramedic for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Steve weighed about 100 kilograms and was on medication to control his cholesterol. However, the 62-year-old managed to shed a lot of kilos by grinding hard at the gym and currently weighs around 72 kg.

Steve realised the need to lose weight when he started suffering from back pain. He firmly decided to bring about a drastic change in his lifestyle since it was the only way through which he could remain closer to his loved ones. To his benefit, Steve’s son, Dan, owns a gym. Hence, Dan was able to help his father throughout his transformational journey.

In a conversation with Leeds Live, Dan said, “He has always been quite a manly man and then I feel like he lost his way and confidence as he got older. He did an intense 12-week transformation course and he was really disciplined. He lost a few stones, and then he cut out drinking and bad foods."

Take a look at Steve Ramsden’s praiseworthy body transformation below:

Steve Ramsden and his family are very proud of his transformation. His family no longer worries about him becoming a diabetic. He continues to follow a healthy diet and has also majorly cut down on drinks, in a bid to lead a balanced lifestyle.

