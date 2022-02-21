UK Man's Rs 50 Lakh Injury Claim Backfires After He's Found Playing Adventure Sports

A man’s plan to claim insurance money worth Rs 50.6 lakh for his injuries went downhill after he was seen surfing down stairs and doing adventure sports in numerous videos on social media.According to a report by Teesside Live, a man named Christopher Clinton, who worked as an asbestos remover, had a car accident in 2016. Christopher had reported that he suffered injuries to his hips, right shoulder and lumbar spine, leaving him unable to continue his job. Following the accident, Christopher sought compensation of Rs 50.6 lakh from an insurance company for his injuries. Later in 2017, the man claimed a loss of earnings due to the accident. He said that his work involved a lot of heavy lifting, climbing and crouching which he could not do after sustaining the injuries.

Reportedly, the insurance company reserved up to Rs 50.6 lakh for Christopher’s claim and an additional Rs 40.5 lakh for his legal costs. However, the uncomplicated nature of the car accident and Christopher’s young age caused the company to grow skeptical of his claims.

Advertisement

Soon, the insurance company AXA UK launched an investigation and scoured Christopher’s social media. Apparently, the company discovered videos of Christopher surfing down from a staircase after the alleged accident had taken place. In other videos, Christopher’s was also reportedly seen doing adventure sports like skiing and rock climbing.

Taking note of his adventurous activities after the accident, the company stated through its legal representative that one could not do carry out such extreme physical activities after reporting severe injuries. After being shown the evidence, Christopher dropped his claim in October 2021.

Moreover, a Deputy district judge later took cognizance of the false claim and ordered Christopher to pay nearly Rs 4.5 lakh in costs in January 2021. The judge observed that Christopher had been “fundamentally dishonest” and that it will not tolerate “any attempts to exaggerate injuries in order to get money.”

The court also stated that the decision against Christopher should serve as a warning to anyone trying to make such fraudulent claims.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.