UK Minister Claims Credit for 'Alerting' World About Omicron, Twitter Begs to Differ

Ever since the emergence of Omicron, scientists and medical experts across the world have been scrambling to understand the severity of the new variant of Covid-19. And while it is widely known now that the world was warned about the new variant by South African scientists, a recent video of a UK minister has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. UK health minister Sajid Javid in parliament was seen declaring in a parliament session that UK was the country that had alerted the world about the coronavirus’ new variant. Javid was called out on Twitter for his blatant lie by residents of his country as well over handling of the covid-19 as well as the audacity to lie about something like this.

Former English player Kevin Pietersen retweeted a clip of UK minister Sajid Javid where he is seen answering another lawmaker from the opposition who had spoken just before him.

Advertisement

Javid is seen saying in the clip, " There is no other country in the world that is better at surveillance of these variant. May I remind the honourable gentleman that it was the UK that alerted the world to the threat of Omicron."

The Labour party MP John Spellar is seen gesturing to disagree with Javid as he continues with his address at the parliament.

Javid’s response came after Spellar before him had asked question about the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 cases emerging due to the new variant. “Covid is now endemic and variants will probably be returning for years, if not decades.

“In that case, surely by now, instead of the erratic response we see we should have a well-prepared plan of action and chain of command ready to be activated as soon as a new variant is detected, as well as enough supplies and trained personnel to embrace it," Spellar had said.

Javid’s answer was not taken kindly to by Twitter users who accused of trying to steal ‘credit’ in behalf of UK from South Africa who informed the world of the variant.

Advertisement

The video shared by Pietersen was originally shared by a South African native.

Check out some of the comments here:

Advertisement

Javid then went on to inform that the country has seen 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron. On Monday, UK PM Borish Johnson had confirmed that at least 1 person had died due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The country has also launched a booster shot programme to limit the spread of the new variant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.