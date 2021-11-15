UK Mom Runs Fastest 10 Km While Pushing Son in Pram, Enters Guinness Book Of Records

A mother of two from England has set a new 10K record while pushing a pram. The 36-year-old from St Albans in Hertfordshire created the new world record in a span of 40 minutes and four seconds. Heather Hann finished the Herts Fast 10K race in Hemel Hempstead. With this feat, she has entered the Guinness Book of Records.

In July, Heather set a new course record while pushing her one-year-old son in his buggy. She achieved this impressive feat on a day when the temperatures reached a scorching 28 degrees.

Heather became the official World Record Holder after submitting all the needed evidence to Guinness to ratify the record.

Heather, member of St Albans Striders running club, told UPI, “I’m over the moon that my world record was approved by Guinness." The mother-of-two took up buggy running after her first child was born. “It’s an amazing feeling to be able to break a world record with my son and hopefully, it’ll encourage other parents/care-givers with young children to get out there," she told the media outlet. Heather also said she would love to inspire others to go ahead and break her world record.

On Instagram, her bio reads, “That Mum you always see out buggy running in St Albans. In 2021 broke the world record for fastest 10K (female) pushing a pram- 40:04. ATW Ambassador"

Earlier this month, Heather shared a post as a way to celebrate her achievements.

“At this point after the birth of my daughter, I had backed off running and stopped racing in the hope that we’d be able to conceive more easily. I’m now running more without the buggy than with but I’m really relishing every opportunity to get out there and share my passion for running with my kids," she shared in a note penned alongside.

The Herts Fast 10K was organised by Active Training World at Drift Limits Motorsport Academy, Hemel Hempstead. She has also been named St Albans Striders Female Athlete 2021 in acknowledgement of her exceptional performance.

