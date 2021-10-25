UK Mom-Son Duo Finds 100-Year-Old Love Letter Documenting Secret Affair

In a surprising discovery, a UK mom and her son discovered a 100-year-old love letter, which appears to document an affair between a married woman and her lover.

According to the Mirror, the letter, which came from a broken tile in their home, appears to have been written by a man named Ronald Habgood or Halgood (the surname is not clear from the handwriting).

“The 55 inch TV fell from his dresser and smashed some of the hearth tiles," said Dawn Cornes whose son Loukas discovered the letter.

“As we were cleaning up, we decided to take the tiles up. My son said ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we found something hidden, like the deeds to the house’ and then proceeded to find the letter. It was all very spooky," she added.

Advertisement

They were unable to decipher the contents of the letter at first, but then they were helped out by people on Facebook after they posted a picture of the letter there.

Ronald writes in the letter, “My own darling, My own my own will you try every morning to come and see me.

“But please don’t tell anyone because it must be a secret for just your ears and mine because if anyone got to know you meet me and you a married woman there would be trouble so remember darling.

“I love you so much. Don’t tell and meet me every day if you can at midnight at Fulwood tram corner.

“Hoping to see you darling, Your own boy, Ronald."

Both Dawn and Loukas were delighted to find the letter which they described as ‘very sweet’. There is no date on the letter, but people on Facebook are speculating that it could be from the 1920s pointing out that trams haven’t run in the city for 80 years. According to Dawn, the house was built in 1917.

Many netizens tried to find out the identity of the anonymous lover by tracking online archives, but to no avail, Even no perfect match could be found for Ronald. Commenting on the discovery, a person wrote: “What a wonderful piece of history your house was hiding."

Another person said, “I think this is my favourite post ever on here! What a sweet discovery!!!"

Advertisement

Dawn has decided to frame the letter on the wall and keep it as a memento.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.