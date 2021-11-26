UK MP Says Actresses Taking on Male Roles on Screen Pushing Men Towards Life of Crime

A British Parliamentarian has said that women taking on traditional male roles in films and TV are leading young men into a life of crime. Citing examples of British science fiction TV series Doctor Who and 2016 American film Ghostbusters, Nick Fletcher of the ruling Conservative Party asserted that men are left with only violent anti-heroes to idolise, reported The Independent. Both Doctor Who and Ghostbusters saw women replacing the roles traditionally played by males. “In recent years, we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker..all replaced by women," the Conservative MP was quoted as saying, during a debate on International Men’s Day in the UK Parliament.

Fletcher said a very tiny yet vocal minority is advocating for female replacement for every good male role model in films and TV, adding that the outcome is that men only get to portray violent characters such as Kray brothers and Tommy Shelby. “Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime," he said.

TV shows like Peaky Blinders, featuring actor Cillian Murphy as anti-hero Tommy Shelby, have made “crime look cool," the Conservative MP said, adding that life in prison is “not cool".

As one could expect, Fletcher’s remarks soon caused a social media outrage, and he responded to the criticism saying his “nuanced and straightforward point" was misconstrued.

Clarifying that he did not link a woman actor replacing the character of Doctor Who to men committing crime, adding he only wants more positive roles for men in the media industry.

In a long statement released on Twitter after his remarks caused online outcry, Fletcher said parents and teachers need to teach young boys that males can also make a positive difference in the society, a point, the MP promised, he will continue to reiterate without apologising.

