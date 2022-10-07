UK Mum Gets 'Shock' of Her Life after Electricity Bill for a Day Exceeds Rs 36 Lakh

A young British mum was left “feeling as if she was having a heart attack" after the meter said she used over £40,000 of electricity in one day, The Mirror reported. The reading was for half a day on October 1 and coincided with the energy price hike that affected almost the entirety of the United Kingdom. Chloee Miles Prior, 25, lives with her six-month-old daughter Athena in West Sussex and was left shocked when she looked at her SSE smart meter just before midday.

According to the report, her daily usage rarely goes above £1.80, so when her smart meter read £42,810.20 “she was blind-sighted by sheer panic." She informed the publication that the duo doesn’t sleep with the lights on and neither do they “have an illegal rave going on." Chloee mentioned that they don’t do anything in the apartment that could justify the bill amount that she had received on SSE smart meter.

Chloee mentioned that she suffers from anxiety and depression and that the unfortunate situation sent her down a “black hole for about half an hour" before she could think about it with a calm and rational perspective. She told The Mirror: “It was ridiculous like I was having a heart attack, it was shocking."

The young mum’s current two-bed, ground floor flat in Pentworth, West Sussex, since March, doesn’t have an oven and has two halogen cookers instead. Chloee cooks with those. She says she is also incredibly careful with her electricity usage and hardly uses any appliances during the day. She mentioned that the lights are never on, the thermostat sits at 20C, and she is almost never at the property during the day anyway. Chloee’s partner lives away from them due to his work as a carer. His name is Steven Leiper.

The estimated monthly amount she agreed to for the apartment was £57 in total – £46 for electricity and £11 for gas – which she thought was “incredibly reasonable." The young mum seemed incredibly concerned about the impact these meter readings could have on families as millions of Brits continue to feel the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. Many have spent days updating their meter readings ahead of the price surge.

