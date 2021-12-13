Turning This Off at Night Will Help in Reverse Ageing, Better Sleep

The cold is starting to affect us all as the winter months are upon us. We can all agree that getting out of bed in the chilly mornings gets very difficult. We do, however, have the benefit of heating to help us sleep comfortably and warmly. However, it comes with its own set of risks, as well as the difficult choice of whether to sleep with the heating on or to warm the room sufficiently to sleep through the chilly nights. A doctor from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has revealed the unexpected health benefits of turning off the heating overnight as we sleep, reported LADbible. Dr. Karan Rajan, better known on TikTok as @dr.karanr, has revealed the importance of turning off the heat at night in a brief video to his 4.4 million followers. The video was reshared on YouTube by Jam Press.

Advertisement

In the video, he claims, first and foremost, that turning off the heat can help with “reverse ageing." Sleeping without the heating on appears to stimulate melatonin, a hormone that not only improves sleep quality but also promotes anti-aging. It accomplishes this by lowering “oxidative stress damage and cortisol levels." As a result, “systemic inflammation is reduced, and it’s free!"

“The cold helps with insomnia," he goes on to claim. He insists that according to science, “Our body’s core temperature needs to drop to initiate sleep."

According to the NHS surgeon, colder temperature brings you closer to your body’s optimal sleep temperature, allowing you to fall asleep much faster. When the temperature rises, your brain and body work harder to cool you off. Additionally, he adds that a cold environment can also aid metabolic health. He says that there are studies to suggest that cold exposure can boost the amount of brown fat created by stem cells.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.