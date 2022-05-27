UK Pilot Loses Cool as Plane Remains at Runway for 7 Hours, Asks Passengers to Get off

A flight bound for Larnaca, Cyprus, got delayed for seven hours and remained stationary on the runway. Normally, one would imagine the passengers getting agitated and frustrated, but, this time, the pilot of the aircraft lost his cool and went on to rant regarding the delay.

A Wizz Air flight was stuck for seven hours on the runway of Gatwick Airport when a passenger decided to record the reaction of the pilot who seemed to be equally agitated as the passenger in the flight. The pilot, through the tannoy, heard suggesting to the passengers get off the aircraft following the delay of the flight.

“Show off hands please, who wants to get off?" the pilot is heard saying in the video. “We won’t be going tonight if you get off. You know, I don’t need this, my crew doesn’t need this," he added. He then asserts, “It is out of my control. Completely out of my control." The passengers could not believe seeing the pilot lash out like this. Seeing the reaction, the person recording the video and her co-passenger started laughing in disbelief.

As the video got catapulted to social media, netizens sympathised with the pilot who ranted about the flight staying put on the runway for seven hours. “Oh, bless him though. You can hear the pain in his voice," commented one user, as reported by The Sun. Another wrote, “He wanted to get going as much as everyone else. Must be hard to have everyone moaning at you." “To be fair, I am on his side. He is probably extremely stressed and the crew exhausted," wrote one user.

The airlines issued a statement on the entire fiasco and said, “Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by the delayed flight W95749, from Gatwick to Larnaca." The airline said the delay was caused due to a glitch at the Air Traffic Control and the “late inbound aircraft."

