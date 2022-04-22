UK PM Boris Johnson's India Visit Has Inspired Many Memes and Internet is Here for it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to India started off his day by visiting Sabarmati Ashram. He even tried his hand at the charkha and wrote a note sharing his experience. His images and videos from Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram in Sabarmati went viral within a few minutes. Just after this, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes. Johnson was also seen jumping onto a bulldozer and posing for photographs at a JCB factory. In his two-day visit, Johnson visited the newly inaugurated JCB plant in Gujarat’s Halol. Let’s have a look at what netizens are sharing:

Advertisement

The UK Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel during his visit to the plant. Johnson climbed onto the bulldozer and fiddled with its controls to try and figure out how to move the vehicle. He then waved and smiled for the cameras hanging onto the bulldozer’s door.

A construction equipment manufacturing firm, JCB is known for selling bulldozers used in construction and demolition.

Before visiting the JCB plant, Johnson met business tycoon Gautam Adani. The PM’s two-day visit is expected to give a fresh push to proposed free trade agreement, boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and enhance defence ties.

On the matter of the India-UK free trade agreement, Johnson’s visit will be a staging point for the next round of negotiations slated for next week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.