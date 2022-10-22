UK Police to Use Auto-Rickshaws For Patrolling, Desis Ask 'Tongas Next?'

The Gwent Police in the UK has added another weapon to fight against crime in the country. But this new addition has left the desi Twitter amused. The Police force will be using the mighty tuk-tuk aka auto-rickshaws for patrolling. The usage of the three-wheeler will begin in Newport and Abergavenny in Monmouthshire. According to a BBC report, the officers will be using the newly-introduced vehicle to patrol walkways and park. The remuneration spent on the new update remains unclear but the three-wheeler vehicles are said to have a top speed of about 55km/h (approximately 34mph).

Chief inspector Damian Sowrey told BBC that the vehicles, “They were on show at our Behind the Badge day, giving local residents the opportunity to see them up close and to hear more about how they will be used. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight." The response to the news on social media has been overwhelming.

Twitter reacts to the UK using tuk-tuk:

A user said, “Haha unsure about the impact but at least it’s very amusing tuk-tuk rickshaw in Wales. Lol"

Another added, “Comical to watch someone being chased by this."

One more said, “I had many rides in Tuk-Tuks during my two trips to India and they are amazing little vehicles."

A user joked, “At least the criminals will be too busy laughing to run away."

An agenda generated by One Newport dubbed the new vehicles as ‘novelty’ created to be used as ‘community safely guardians.’ These autos will serve as safe spaces where citizens can register their complaints. Additionally, crime prevention will also be given through these Mahindra Electric-made autos.

