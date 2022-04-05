UK Police Warns Parents against Creepy 'Huggy Wuggy' Bear's Song on Internet

The police department of a county in South West England has issued an official warning for parents to prevent their kids from watching a particular animated character. The character in question is a blue bear named Huggy Wuggy. From the name, this character that is born in a game called Poppy Playtime seems to be harmless but is, in fact, quite the opposite. The horror game, launched in 2021, is set in an abandoned toy house and the players have to outrun the creepy antagonist of the game, Huggy Wuggy. The Huggy Wuggy character is created to send chills down the spine if spotted in a jump-scare manner.

The bear is tall, blue, covered with frizzy hair, and has razor-sharp teeth in an ultra-wide mouth. The character, although created in the game, has crossed boundaries into the digital world and has become a sensational character on social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Advertisement

Take a look at Huggy Wuggy in a video of the ‘Poppy Playtime’ gameplay:

As a result, the police have issued a warning for parents to ensure avoidance of their kids from viewing the character. As Huggy Wuggy became viral on social media, multiple videos from creators on these platforms surfaced. A song, in particular, has raised concerns among parents of young children.

In the song titled ‘Free Hugs,’ the lyrics are disturbing and certainly not suitable for children. The song has lines like, “I could hug you forever, till you breathe your last breath together,” and “I will be there soon, sink my teeth in and you are consumed.”

Advertisement

“There are videos people have made, songs people have made, and it is popping up all over YouTube and TikTok. It is based around jump scares and things you certainly would not want children exposed to,” Chris Conroy, Cyber Protect Officer, Dorset Police, told Dorset Live.

The officer added that parents need to be careful since content related to Huggy Wuggy might slip into the algorithm, even if parents are using YouTube Kids. Following suit, parents across England have started receiving advisories from schools as well, advising them to prevent their children from watching Huggy Wuggy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.