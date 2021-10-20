UK Pub Chain Customers Compare Chip Sizes on Facebook Group, Employee Responds

Thousands of customers of a popular UK pub chain, Wetherspoon, have come together on a Facebook group to count the number of chips and measure the size of fries they get per portion.

According to a Mirror report, more than 37,000 customers have joined a Facebook group named Wetherspoons Paltry Chip Count. It’s a single-issue group where people share a photo of their meal with the number of chips they were served by the diner. One customer found that he was served just 10 fries with his main course, whereas another received a whopping 41 chips on his plate when it arrived.

One customer, to measure the length of fries, took a measuring tape with himself into the pub, while another took a set of scales to weigh his fries.

One who just got 10 chips with his burger wrote, “Finally now I have a place to share my pain."

Many share their vows of getting a smaller number of chips or small fries from different restaurants in the group. One said, “Fourteen chips. Haven’t been to a Wetherspoons since."

And one woman from Devon, England, shared her issue that she was served fries at The Chevalier Inn, in Plymouth, which were very small in size. The woman wrote, “Twenty-five of the smallest chips I’ve ever seen."

As the group received popularity and the diner came to know about it, one of the employees stated that the customers might be wrongly judging the portion of chips.

Clarifying the issue, the employee wrote on Twitter that the staff is required to serve the chips according to weight, and before serving it to customers they check the amount properly.

The employee wrote, “They’re counting the chips not knowing that Wetherspoon measures chips by weight (180g) and yes you get spot tested on your chip weight."

“And before serving an order, we fully have to scoop a portion of chips and it should be within a certain range otherwise we fail," the employee further added.

