UK Restaurant Owner Sues Troll Over Fake Reviews, Gets Rs 7.5 Lakh in Compensation

A restaurant owner in Blackpool, United Kingdom, is now £7,455, or more than Rs.7.5 lakh richer, thanks to a troll who posted a streak of lies against the restaurant on TripAdvisor.Located on the Red Bank Road, Blackpool, is Bispham Kitchen, owned and run by Steve Hoddy. One day, a customer named Martin Stewart Potts, hailing from Bolton, visited the restaurant and later, on TripAdvisor, wrote, “The owner glares at you weirdly, while you eat." Steve took Martin’s comments sarcastically and wrote, “I can assure you the owner of Bispham Kitchen is the most charming person you could possibly meet. He would not dream of glaring weirdly at his customers." Steve’s reply resulted in the customer deleting the post. However, roughly ten comments in slew followed the deletion of the first comment on TripAdvisor.

It was obvious that Martin was trying to troll the restaurant and its owner. But one comment made it a ‘biting off more than you can chew’ scenario. Martin alleged that Bispham Kitchen’s food had made him, his wife, and his children sick. This became the triggering point for Steve, who is also a trained lawyer. On the grounds of the potential of the comments made between October 23 and November 16, 2018, by Martin to ruin businesses, Steve dragged him to court, reported The Gazette.

Advertisement

After putting the pieces together, Steve tracked the troll down. He handed a warning letter to Martin telling him to apologize for the reviews or get sued for them. Martin’s resistance to compliance ended up in a lawsuit being filed against him at the Manchester County Court.

“He at first denied he had done the reviews. But, when I presented him with incontrovertible evidence, he drip-fed admissions, but still resisted the case," Steve told The Gazette. Steve finally won the case, and Martin was directed to pay £7,455 as damages and costs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.