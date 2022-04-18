UK Scientist Forced to Stay Home After Airport Officials Tell Her Passport Had...

It is terrible when you miss a flight you wanted to take, but what happens if you have done everything correctly and yet are sent back from the airport only to watch your family go without you. A woman, who was to fly with her family after the pandemic, was sent back home by airport officials after they checked her passport. The family was sent without luggage due to a confusing passport rule.

Dr Ana Tiganescu, who is a scientist at the University of Leeds, was to travel by plane with her small child and husband. She was excited about the trip but was sent home directly from the airport by officials because her passport didn’t meet the required criteria.

Advertisement

Ana’s family lives in Faroe, Portugal, where she was on her way from Leeds. Little did she know that her planning wasn’t up to date as she forgot to see when her passport expired. At Leeds Bradford Airport, a Ryanair airline company staff stopped her at the check-in, because her passport was issued some 10 years ago. Since people travelling from the U.K. to Portugal should have at least 3 months left on their passport, Ana’s passport did not meet the required criteria.

Just as the family was trying to decide whether the husband and the child should go, the airline told them they couldn’t even take their luggage as it was checked in with Ana’s passport and ticket.

Due to this the husband and child had to leave Ana and their luggage behind. Ana said that after the pandemic people should be allowed to travel freely without worry. She continued to say that since it’s been that long before she could travel, she didn’t even notice that she had to take care of something so minute. People didn’t pay attention to passports during the Covid:19 pandemic. She has also complained to the officials and written to the Government about the issue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.