UK Teacher Find an Entire Potato in a Bag of Chips, Calls it a 'Survivor'

How many of us have been left disappointed after opening a packed meal or a packet of food after not receiving what was expected? The answer would be almost all of us including this man from England who was about to enjoy a packet of chips but was surprised to find a raw potato inside. David Boyce, who is a physics teacher at Uppingham School in Lincolnshire, was baffled when he saw a lonely potato in a packet of Mature Cheddar and Red Onion Kettle Chips. Sharing the hilarious incident via Twitter, Boyce informed the Kettle Chips about his unusual discovery in one of their packings. Posting snaps of the lonesome potato he wrote, “So I opened a bag of Kettle Chips today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato."

Kettle Chips did not waste any moment to address the query. The company wrote, “Not sure how that got in there," and further asked the teacher to send them a DM (direct message). Being a little witty, Boyce responded, “Yeah I still have it! It was so unexpected. You can have it if you like!"

Later in a conversation with LincolnshireLive, Boyce shared that his mind went completely blank. At first the man wondered how the potato was even there in the packet and then thought the little guy is indeed a survivor. “The little potato that refused to be a crisp," he said.

When asked about what he would do with the potato, Boyce shared that he thought about scanning it and making a 3D print of it to incorporate it into a statue. He said that it would remind him of the glorious moment when he discovered it. “Not the greatest moment in my scientific career but I’ll take what I can get these days," he added.

The Physics teacher joked that though he was left with no chips to eat, he had other snacks to rely upon. Boyce said that something like this could happen to anyone, he just did not think it would happen to him.

