UK Teenager Undergoes Surgery to Get USB Cable Removed From Penis

A 15-year-old boy in the United Kingdom had to be operated to remove a USB cable that was stuck inside his penis. According to Metro UK, the teenager was attempting to measure the inside of his penis with the USB cable as a form of “sexual experiment".

The wire then got tangled and he was unable to remove it. The urology case was reported in November 2021. Due to the tangled wires, he started experiencing blood while urinating which led to his mother taking him to the hospital.

The child then obviously waited for her mother to exit the room to tell the doctor what actually happened. The Science Direct report, written by the doctors, mentioned that the two distal ports of the USB wire were protruding from the external urethra while the middle part of the tangled wire remained inside.

The doctors first tried to remove the knotted cord with the help of a metal rod but were unable to do so due to the number of knots and tangles the wire had formed. They then decided to do surgery on the boy to remove the wire.

The report mentioned that the youngster will have to be monitored on a long-term basis as “the insertion of foreign objects into the urethra can cause pain while urinating, blood to appear in pee, painful erections and urine retention."

The report revealed that the USB cable wasn’t the most unusual thing found to be inserted in the urethra. Hospital admissions due to needles, pins and pistachio shells were also registered at the doctors.

