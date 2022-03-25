UK Thief Arrested After Mountain of 500 Stolen Cycles in His Backyard Spotted on Google Earth

A 54-year-old man in Oxford was arrested on suspicion of looking over stolen goods and possessions. Looks like a run-of-the-mill theft case, right? Well, it is not. The stolen goods and possession comprised more than 500 bicycles. The pile-up of bikes was so huge that they were visible from Google Earth Satellite. The haul was stashed in the backyard of the house and was stacked to form, quite literally, a mountain of bikes. The stash came to light after several neighbours got suspicious of the rising collection of bikes. One of the eyeing neighbours was Colleen Butler, a 53-year-old resident, who has been living on the same street for 32 years. Colleen, before reporting the bicycles, was told by the man that the bikes were stashed to be sent to Africa for needy kids.

Take a look at the images here:

“I started reporting his festering collection of bikes four years ago, but it’s been going on for about five years," Colleen told Daily Mail. She added, “I made the first report because the amount of bikes was just ridiculous. The bikes are coming in by vanloads and people bring them here most nights and during daytime as well."

The locals in the area filed several complaints against the man since the haul had sparked another health hazard. As per the locals, the entire neighbourhood was infested with rats due to the 500-large bike mountain. This is not the first time the bikes were spotted by law enforcement officials.

In 2017, the stash was brought to light when the police found around 167 bicycles. The man was apprehended but was later released on bail under investigation. Since then, the pile has been going only upwards and now stands tall enough to be visible from Google Earth.

