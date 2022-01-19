UK Thieves Blowing Door Locks To Enter Houses; Locksmith Has a Suggestion

With rising cases of theft, people in Britain are worried. They have used alarm systems and CCTVs to catch and deter theft for years, but now the thieves are deploying new methods to execute robberies. Many thieves are now using technology to commit crimes more easily and anonymously.

Experts, with the help of a locksmith, have informed and instructed people about how to reduce theft. Additionally, the locksmith has also revealed some of the ways thieves use to steal these days.

According to Manchester company Locksmith L&L, sales of a blowtorch in the UK have increased for some time now. Thieves blow the locks directly by putting them in the doors of the house. But to avoid this, special locks have been made by L&L Company.

Advertisement

Recently, a woman in Britain shared a story of thieves breaking into her house by unlocking her doors through an explosion technique. The woman said that in the middle of the night, she had heard the sound of an explosion but when she went down to check, she found no one.

So she came back and slept. When her husband opened the door the next morning, he found that there was a black mark near his lock and half the lock was broken. Well, the best part about the locks now made by L&L is that they are unbreakable. This means that even after an explosion, without the key, the door cannot be opened. This is why experts have appealed to people to install locks to avoid the risk posed by such blasts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.