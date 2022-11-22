UK TikToker Shares Her Journey Into Motherhood At 13 Years of Age

Influencer Olivia Rose found that she was pregnant when she had just entered her teens. Everyone questioned her and told her to abort the baby. But the youngster decided to keep the child and gave birth at the age of 14.

Olivia, now 19, expressed on social media that she chose to keep the child back then and it turned out to be the “best decision she ever made". The Sun reported that the teenage influencer has more than 52,000 followers on TikTok.

The Newcastle resident posted a clip on the video-sharing platform, with the caption: “The best decision I have ever made."

She revealed in the video that people around her questioned her decision of keeping the baby and said, “Are you sure you want to keep the baby? You’re only 13…" to which Olivia said, “yes."

She further explained, “Humble enough to know that 13 is too young to be carrying your first child. But not regret a thing because it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My best friend for life."

In another clip, Olivia explained how she experienced love at first sight — with none other than her child. She said, “It’s okay to reach out for help if you struggle. You 100% do find out who your real friends are. Your mother instinct kicks in. Time goes by so fast; you need to treasure every moment and take 100s of pictures. You’ll never feel another love like it."

TikTok users were left divided over Olivia’s pregnancy’ while some thought it was an impractical decision for her to continue with her pregnancy, others thought she did the right thing and raised such a beautiful daughter.

