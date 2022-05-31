UK Town Splits Prize Money of Rs 36 Crore After Winning Postcode Lottery

There were scenes of jubilation in the town of Rhymney in South Wales, UK, as more than 400 of its residents divided a lottery of £3.7 million (Rs 36 crore) among them, reported National Wales. The residents had participated in the People’s Postcode Lottery and bagged the shared prize amount after hitting the jackpot of Rs 36 crore. According to the People’s Postcode Lottery website, it is a subscription-based lottery where participants sign up with their postcode.

However, everyone did not receive the same amount. The individual winning amount depends upon the number of tickets the participant played with. Nine neighbours from Pen-Y-Dre turned out to be luckier as their postcode, NP22 5DL, was announced the big winner. Having played with two tickets in the lottery, 76-year-old Edward Owen alone took home prize money of £3,70,000.

Advertisement

Talking of his win, Owen, who is a retired steelworker, said “You never expect to win this amount of money, I am absolutely elated." Owen shared that he plans to spend a part of the money on a world cruise and a new car. “I don’t think they’ll believe me when I tell them how much I’ve won," Owen added.

The rest of the eight big winners of the lottery bagged an amount of £185,000 after playing with one ticket each. For 43-year-old Lisa Scanlon, she was puzzled the amount was so big that she could not decide where to spend it. “I really don’t know what I’m going to do with my winnings," she said. Scanlon, who works as a quality control officer in a chocolate factory, said she has always been teased for being sensible with her money. “I’ll need to think of something exciting to spend in, maybe a trip to the Maldives,’ she said.

Other winners too were on cloud nine after clinching the prize. While one is planning to invest in a bungalow, another winner will throw a big party. Apart from the nine big winners, the other 426 participants received cheques ranging from £3,894 to £11,682.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.