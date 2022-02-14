UK Woman Claims 'Annoyed Ghost' Throws Toys Around, Terrifies Workers at Her Pet Shop

A spooked pet shop owner had to call local ghostbusters and hold a séance after they witnessed some paranormal activities at the shop. 43-year-old Rebecca Harrington runs a pet shop named Purdy’s Pet Shop in Coventry, England. The shop was opened two years ago, and Rebecca claims that some weird and unexplained incidents started happening after two months of opening the shop. Rebecca mentioned that she started getting complaints from customers of being tugged and witnessed animals freaking out entering the shop. “Things started moving and falling. We would be stood with the customers, and they would say that they felt like they were being tugged or they would spin around, and there would be nobody there, or they would swear they had seen a shadow,” Rebecca told Daily Star. Followed by multiple such instances, Rebecca was forced to investigate the matter herself. She started sifting through the footage captured by the CCTV camera installed inside the shop.

She also registered a few anecdotes from her customers who claimed that orbs started following them all of a sudden. As a result, the workers were terrified to go to the back room at the Purdy’s Pet Shop. Rebecca said, “We were in the shop, but we were nowhere near the shelf when the toy fell. We just stood there looking at each other. It was a stable shelf.” This one time, Rebecca said, they found a toy on the floor as they opened it. On checking the CCTV footage, they saw the toy getting flung in the air and spun in the air.

After it was established that the shop was allegedly haunted, Rebecca called upon ghost hunters and performed a séance to get to the bottom of the matter. The ghostbusters claimed that the shop was haunted by the ghost of a male who was “annoyed” about the staff and Rebecca being there.

