UK Woman Discovers 'Alien Creature' On Beach, Turns Out to Be Rs 29,000 Delicacy

A strange creature washed up ashore threw social media into a frenzy leaving netizens wondering about its origins. The alien-looking creature was spotted on a beach in Gwynedd, United Kingdom by a regular visitor named Shell Longmore. The beachgoer was strolling across the ocean lines when she stumbled upon this creature that looked like a puffed-up, giant starfish with shell-like claws. She quickly popped out her phone, clicked a picture, and shared it on Facebook to garner some explanation as to what the creature actually was. Addressing her find, she said, “I thought I had seen all the local wildlife until I found this – it was a massive shock! It was a strange-looking creature but also very beautiful," as reported by North Wales Live. Netizens on Facebook poured in all kinds of explanations for the creature.

Many associated it with the Mind Flayer, also known as the Shadow Monster, from the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things. One user-directed Shell to “pick them up, sell them, or eat them," as they are “lovely and really expensive." Turns out, it does have a name.

Experts identified it as a gaggle of Gooseneck Barnacles, a rare and extremely expensive sea delicacy. Gooseneck Barnacles are gathered from underwater rocks and crevices located at the Costa da Morte or Coast of Death, in Spain. Not only are they rare to find, but there is also a huge risk involved in fetching these creatures.

The people who gather them are called Percebeiros. These are specialists who dive beneath giant crashing waves to fetch the wild barnacles. Due to these aspects, the cost of this delicacy is quite high. As per the report in North Wales Live, the export rate of one kilogram of Gooseneck Barnacles can cost you £300, or roughly Rs 29,000.

Those who have had these rare sea creatures reported that the taste of it is like an amalgamation of a lobster and a clam. However, the texture of it feels like that of an octopus.

