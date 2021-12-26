UK Woman Finds Holiday Gifts Worth $3,000 Replaced with Dog Food in Her Luggage

A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food. Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday. “There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old," Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends." Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product," she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.

Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France. “We apologize for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334," Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution."

Not all gifting endeavours went wrong this Christmas, though. In a heartwarming and ‘sweet’ tradition, two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn’t like it. “I didn’t eat them," Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember.’" But Ryan immediately recognized it. They’ve been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They’ve gotten creative about it.

