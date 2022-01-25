UK Woman Finds Massive Spider in McDonald's Wrap After Almost Finishing Her Meal

The eight-legged creepy-crawly is one of the most dreaded insects. The meager sight of a spider is enough to raise hair and send chills to the spine. One can imagine the horror of finding it in one’s food. This horrid incident happened with a 21-year-old resident of Winsford, Cheshire, England. Katie Moss ordered a chicken and bacon wrap and a burger from McDonald’s on January 19 through an app called Just Eat. As Katie started munching on her order, she was flabbergasted and disgusted to find a huge spider in her wrap. She had finished almost three-fourths of the wrap when she “bit on something hard.” After a timid inspection, she found a spider in the wrap.

“I ordered it for lunch, and I just fancied a McDonald’s. I was three-quarters of the way through it, and I felt something hard in my mouth,” Katie told Mirror. Katie said that at first, she thought it was the end of a tomato. To be sure, she pulled the hard piece. “At first, I thought it was just a part of the chicken, but when I looked closer, it was a spider,” she said.

Post-inspection, Katie was hit by a revelation that she had bitten a spider. “I was disgusted. I felt like throwing up. It was all curled up.” Katie also mentioned that the spider was exotic-looking and suspected that it was not from the United Kingdom. “I wouldn’t have minded if it was a small one, but it was huge,” she said. Katie admitted that she would have preferred to have just eaten it without knowing that there was a spider. Now, according to her, she is paranoid and has “put off takeaways” for her whole life.

Katie later informed the McDonald’s branch, which after knowing about the incident, offered Katie a refund and a replacement meal. But all the efforts were in vain as Katie decided to never order from that restaurant again. Meanwhile, the branch of McDonald’s is probing the matter and is investigating the half-eaten order to find the root cause of this mishap.

