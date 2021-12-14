UK Woman Fined Rs 40,000 for Discarding Empty Cardboard Box Outside her House

Next time when you visit UK, you ought to keep a tight check on the cleanliness in your surroundings. Else, you may have to suffer the severe consequences through which Pamela Holmes is going through. The 69-year-old woman from UK has been slapped with a heavy fine of 400 pound sterlings (Rs 40,000). Her crime? Leaving an empty cardboard box outside her house. A report in Daily Mail says that the cardboard box was the cover of a new lid ordered by her for hot tub. According to Pamela, the box had been kept outside so that her son would take it away when he comes here. Although, the box was empty, it had been reported to the authorities some time at night. The very next morning, this was followed with an inspection by the warden, Pamela told Daily Mail.

Pamela had been served a penalty notice that she had to pay the fine within four weeks, failing which she will have to pay another fine of 50,000 pound sterlings. Initially, Pamela was also fearing arrest during the inspection by warden. Pamela went on to say that she had nearly fainted at hearing the mere mention of 400 pound sterlings. The fine is almost the cost of the hot tub lid, according to her. She tried explaining to the warden that she was not fly tipping (illegal dumping of liquid or solid waste on land or in water). Something would have not been left outside the house with her name and address if her motive was fly tipping, Pamela concluded.

BCP council has said that Pamela had left a ‘large item of waste on a grass verge and public land’. They added Pamela could file an appeal. According to the spokesperson for the BCP council, “This was in response to concerns raised in the area about an increase in fly-tipping and officers had advised the resident to follow the appeals process as outlined on the notice should they feel this is incorrect."

