UK Woman Found Guilty of Torturing her Pet Monkey, Banned From Keeping Animals

A local court in the United Kingdom banned a woman from keeping animals as pets after she was found guilty of torturing her pet monkey for sadistic pleasure. While people usually are very possessive about their pets, Vicki tortured her monkey by forcing it to consume drugs and even attempted to flush it down the toilet, reported the SUN. Video footage of the torture presented before the court showed the monkey, Milly, cowering in the toilet moments before Vicki attempted to flush it followed by an evil laugh.

Vicki’s abuse was discovered after the local police raided her house in connection with drug consumption charges. A scan of her phone revealed several videos of her filming the tortures performed on the monkey.

Advertisement

One of the clips shows Vicki offering a bag of cocaine to the monkey asking the animal to lick the substance from her fingers.

The list of Vicki’s tortures doesn’t end here. She also fed the animals with food items like sausages, burgers and kebabs while showing total disregard for their needs and care.

Rehabilitation experts who have been monitoring Milley after the incident said that they had never seen such a scared marmoset. The monkey, during the initial phase of its rehabilitation, ran from every person it came across and looked to hide on hearing any loud noise or noticing sudden movement.

After spending almost two years at the rehabilitation centre, Milly now finally feels settled and is happy to play with a fellow rescued marmoset called Moon.

Vicki pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a 3-month sentence by the local Gwent Magistrates Court in addition to 120 hours of unpaid work. The court also barred her from keeping any pets in future and directed her to pay a sum f nearly Rs 55 thousand as a fine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.