UK Woman Gets Rs 72 Lakh Compensation For Not Being Invited to Office Party

An employment tribunal, in the United Kingdom, has directed a company to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to a woman who was not invited to an office party. 51-year-old Rita Leher had approached the tribunal after being the only employee of Asper casino who was not invited to a cocktail party for post-work drinks in London, reported 7 News. Leher, who is also of mixed race, alleged that her exclusion was due to her ethnicity and age. Siding with Leher, the tribunal headed by Employment Judge Sarah Moor agreed that Leher’s exclusion was a ‘detriment at work’ as she would ‘lose the opportunity to bond with colleagues.

The tribunal added that the occasion was sufficiently linked to work as it was only amongst the colleagues and was discussed at the workplace. The gathering would have allowed employees to create a team bonding.

It was also found that Leher was also discriminated against after being denied a training course which was given to younger. However, Leher was left out of it even after having worked at the casino for over 10 years.

She was also denied promotion opportunities despite being the longest-serving employee at the casino. Rita Leher who began working at the casino in 2011, alleged that many of her younger colleagues who were not Black or of mixed heritage were promoted over the years.

Meanwhile, her applications for promotion were constantly ignored.

When Leher raised the issue of discrimination inside the company’s forum, she was subjected to segregation from other employees. The employer also warned her of disciplinary proceedings if she made any further allegations without presenting evidence.

The tribunal concluded that Leher’s exclusion was because she had complained of discrimination at the workplace.

“We all conclude that this exclusion was because she had complained of discrimination. While working relationships were relatively amicable, the team did not wish to socialise with someone who had complained of discrimination. This was a way to make their displeasure over the complaint felt, " Judge Sarah Moor said.

