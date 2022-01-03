UK Woman Goes Everywhere With Tape on Mouth To Control Heavy Breathing

Thirty-three-year-old Jane Tarrant lives with her 39-year-old husband and child. She had a health problem that troubled her husband. And to the problem, came a strange solution from Jane. She started putting tape on her mouth since she had the issue of heavy breathing, wherein the person breathes from the mouth, and the sound of breathing is so loud that anyone can hear them.

While talking to The Sun website, the British woman said that her husband faced issues because of her heavy breathing. Jane could not breathe from her nose. She would only breath from her mouth, whether she sat, stood, or walked. This also resulted in her getting tired easily. and the noise would trouble her husband. Jane said that she would feel really tired even when she went just to drop her child at the school bus nearby. Jane would also snore a lot because of sleeping with her mouth open.

Advertisement

When she realised that this problem was not just harmful to her health but also her marital life, she found a strange solution to it. To practice breathing from her nose, Jane started putting tape on her mouth.

Not just while walking but also while sleeping, she had the tape on her mouth. She would speak less the entire day, and while dropping her child off the school bus or going to a shop, Jane’s tape would always be there. Slowly, she started breathing from her nose instead of her mouth.

Now she snores less at night, and the problem of her heavy breathing is also under control.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.