UK Woman Marries Her Pet Cat to Stop Landlords from Separating Them

Fed up with landlords who did not allow her to keep pets, a woman in the UK made sure that nothing separates her from her beloved cat. The 49-year-old woman tied the knot with her cat in a civil ceremony this month, as reported by WalesOnline. For Deborah Hodge from Sidcup, southeast London, her biggest fear is losing her cat named India. Deborah’s fears stem from her previous experiences when she was forced by her landlords to abandon her pets.

According to Deborah, she had to give up her two huskies and other pets named Starshine and Siri. She claimed that her landlords threatened her with eviction if she continued to keep them. Even before moving to her current home five years ago, Deborah was compelled to pass on her cat Jamal.

“It absolutely broke my heart. Your pets become part of your family and it was just absolutely devastating having to say goodbye to them,” Deborah expressed.

Disheartened after being separated from her pets, Deborah somehow convinced her new landlords to adopt a cat. She got a black and white moggy cat in 2017 which soon forged a bond with not only Deborah but also her two children.

But after losing her job as a life coach, Deborah feared that she might fail to pay the rent and can be evicted from her home. Considering this, Deborah started preparing to move again. But before that, she found a way to ensure that she is not separated from India.

While Deborah sported a tuxedo and India donned a cape, bow tie, and gold lame, the inseparable pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 19. “I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart,” said Deborah.

The ceremony was even officiated by one of Deborah’s legally ordained friend and was attended by wedding guests. Deborah said that even if some people think that her act was stupid, she still wants to show her future landlords that she and India “come in a package” and cannot be separated.

“I refused to be parted with her, I’d rather live on the streets than be without her,” Deborah asserted.

