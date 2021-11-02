UK Woman Nearly Threw Away Diamond Worth Rs 20 Crore She Found at Local Sale

A 70-year-old woman from North East England is now £2 million, or roughly Rs 20 crore, richer after she traded in a 34-carat diamond, which she thought was costume jewellery. A resident of Northumberland, the septuagenarian, was clearing out her house when she found a bag of costume jewellery she had acquired over time by visiting car boot sales. She was inches away from throwing the bag when her neighbours suggested that she sell the items for their value. Little did she know that her neighbour’s advice would make her Rs 20 crore richer.

“The lady came in with a bag of jewellery and other low-value items as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in town. We saw this quite a large stone. At first, I thought it was synthetic diamond lookalike called Cubic Zirconia,” Auctioneer Mark Lane, owner of Featonby’s Auctioneers, North Shields, told BBC.

After a day or two of mulling over the stone’s authenticity, Lane sent the stone to his associates in Belgium, taking the advice of a friend. They ran a test on the diamond to find out it was a 34-carat real diamond. The facility later certified the stone. “To find a 34-carat diamond of this colour, clarity, and size, is off the scale,” said Lane.

The store took to Instagram to share the picture of the diamond, which will be up for auction on November 30. The store has christened the pound coin-sized diamond as ‘The Secret Stone.’ The name fits the stone as the origin of the diamond is unknown. The woman who came in with the diamond had no idea as to where and how she acquired the stone.

Lane is elated to find ‘The Secret Stone’ and claims that it is by far the largest-value item he has dealt with in the store that he has been running for five years.

