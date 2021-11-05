UK Woman Rushed to Hospital Thrice in a Week After Being Bitten by Spider

A UK woman was forced to get herself hospitalized three times in a week after she was bitten on the thigh by a spider, which was lurking under the loo seat. Jo Kenyon (34) experienced great pain after sitting on the toilet seat and she was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Kenyon, who is a radio producer by profession, had to twice return to the hospital due to pain. She even struggled to walk and sleep during her third visit. The doctors informed the woman that had she not come straight away, the spider bite could have caused sepsis and resulted in her death.

A few months ago, Kenyon, from Leeds in the UK, woke up and went to her toilet room as usual. However, she stumbled to the loo and felt a burning sensation on her left thigh. She was terrified and shocked.

“The only way I can describe it is, it was like when you brush past somebody who is holding a lit cigarette. It was really scary knowing a spider bite could have killed me… especially in England," she told Dailystar.

She called emergency services and was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of Otley Hospital due to the risk of infection.

A huge blister had formed under the fang marks. Doctors had to pop it out. The woman had to make two more visits to the hospital to have the mass drained. She was hospitalized thrice in a week after being bitten by the spider. Doctors popped and drained the blister before cleaning and dressing her leg.

Even though Kenyon is healed now after months of painful recovery, she has now been left with a scar due to a spider bite. The woman has vowed to clean her toilet room daily, now.

