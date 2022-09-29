UK Woman Sets Up Food Bank to Help Pet Owners Struggling to Feed Their Fur Babies

Inflation continues to impact the lives of families and households across the world. This has also led to many abandoning their pets on the streets and at rescue centres. However, 24-year-old Tyesha Muncaster, who lives in Northumberland, England, has taken a huge step to deal with this crisis. She has set up a food bank to help and feed pets.

Through this, pet owners, who are not able to afford the supplies for their pets, will be helped. And in a short span, at least 200 pet owners have benefited from this food bank.

Taysha works as a digital marketer and came up with the idea of building a food bank for animals. She shared a Facebook post in which she gave some kitten food pouches to local cat owners. She also has two pet cats, named Oreo and Milo, who moved on to adult food and so she thought someone would be able to make use of the remaining pouches, instead of throwing them away she distributed the remaining kitten foods to other owners.

According to reports, Tyesha received a good response to her post after which she was inspired to build a food bank. She started an initiative called A Helping Paw Pet Food Bank in Ashington for pet owners, who are struggling to feed their pets.

Tysha further says that she offers food not only to cats but also to dogs, rabbits, and bearded dragons. People can come here twice a month and get food for a week at a time. People in need of help should message the Facebook Page or get in touch on the website to receive the free food package.

Tysha now has a small team of volunteers who help approximately 30 people a week. People also appeal for food or money donations, so that the work could continue.

