UK Woman Shocked After She Finds Full Chicken Head With Beak in KFC Hot Wings Box

A KFC customer in the UK was shocked to find a full chicken head, complete with a beak and eyes, in her box of hot wings. Gabrielle, the woman who ordered the takeaway, gave a two star review on Just Eat which read, “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh." She had ordered from KFC Feltham in Twickenham, England, as per a report in The Sun. The Instagram account ‘Takeawaytrauma’ posted a screenshot of the review and the picture of the crunchy chicken head, which has since gone viral. Users expressed their disgust, while some even joked about it. One user wanted to know what it takes to get a ‘one star’.

Another expressed a wish to go back in time by 2 minutes so that they could’ve avoided seeing this image. While a third added, “At least you know it’s real."

Many users said that this is a reality check for ‘meat eaters’. One user wrote, “If you eat meat there’s nothing to complain about you’re just faced with the reality of what you’re eating for once," while another said, “If you can’t handle that your food is a dead animal then you shouldn’t be eating meat." Ouch.

Takeaway Trauma had posted the screenshot on its Twitter handle too, which KFC UK responded to. It replied with a statement on the incident calling it “probably the most generous 2-star review ever." Adding that it’s a “shocker" and they were “baffled," The Sun quoted KFC in a statement, “We were genuinely surprised by this photo. Since Gabrielle got in touch, we’ve been looking into how it happened."

KFC jokingly added that this is proof that they serve “real chicken" and although they were “proud" of it, this particular instance is a rare slip through their “strict processes and checks in place with our suppliers, partners and teams, who freshly prepare everything in our restaurants."

They added that they’ve already taken serious steps to put further measures in place to prevent this in future. The American fast food chain also said that it contacted Gabrielle, who accepted some free KFC. She and her family were also reportedly invited to the restaurant to see the preparation processes to feel “confident" the next time she places an order from there.

