UK Woman Told to Repaint Pink Door or Face Rs 19 Lakh Fine, Here's Why

Painting a door might be somewhat expensive. However, for one UK woman staying in Edinburgh, not painting her door may empty her bank account. Forty-eight-year-old Miranda Dickson might have to face a £20,000 (Rs 19 lakh approx.) fine if she does not change the colour of her house’s pink front door. Dickson has been asked to paint her door in a “muted" colour in accordance with the City Council’s rules, reported BBC. According to the Council, her door’s current colour is not in keeping with the building’s historic character.

Dickson inherited her childhood home in Drummond Place in New Town, Edinburgh, in 2019. The homeowner spent a year and a half renovating the place to a Georgian theme. She painted her house’s main door a pink shade. Her door was one among many brightly painted doors in the neighbourhood.

Advertisement

However, someone filed an anonymous complaint against the colour of the big front door. Following this, the City Council directed her to change the colour of the door to something “muted" and “dark". Dickson says, the Council asked her to paint it white. They also sent her an enforcement notice, stating that it was because she had not applied for planning permission.

Dickson shared pictures of multiple other brightly painted doors in the same neighbourhood as her, which is a conservation area in the World Heritage Site. She told the British broadcaster that “the absolutely absurd thing is when I asked the council about the other doors in the area, they said they would take action if they received a complaint."

“But the enforcement notice says the action has been taken because I haven’t applied for planning permission," she added.

The homeowner has asked for greater transparency about the validity of the complaint. She said that anyone could have made the complaint without even living in the area. Dickson further noted that the council’s rules are 30 years out of date.

Advertisement

Dickson has till November 7 to repaint her door.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here