UK Woman Tricked into Relationship With Undercover Cop Awarded Rs 2 Crore in Damages

We have seen various movies of the spy genre with officers going undercover for a mission they have been assigned and it is not uncommon for them to romance a few ladies along the way. But enthralling as it seems on screen, things apparently do not turn out to be as appealing when it happens in real life. Mark Kennedy, an undercover officer posing as an environmentalist did something of the same order but ended up ‘breaching the human rights’ of a woman named Kate Wilson according to a tribunal, as reported by BBC. Kate, who is an environmental activist herself, has been compensated by £229,000 (₹2.3 crore) following the investigation that revealed that the undercover officer duped her into a two-year intimate relationship.

Mark and Kate had met way back in 2003 with the former posing as an environmental campaigner in Nottingham. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple split in 2005. It was only after eight years that Kate came to know that Mark was dispatched to the UK as part of the Metropolitan Police’s National Public Order Intelligence Unit to infiltrate the Sumac Centre and spy on activists (NPIOU). He wasn’t even dating her under his true name but the pseudo name Mark Stone. And that was not all. Kate was left appalled when she further came to know that Mark was married and had sexual relations with at least 10 women during his deployment. Kate, who only realized she had been fooled, embarked on a decade-long quest to learn the truth about Mark and how she had been duped into a two-year sexual relationship with him.

Advertisement

Kate was awarded compensation by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) on January 24, after the Metropolitan Police and the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) were ordered to pay the compensation amount. The tribunal said that the case revealed “disturbing and lamentable failings".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.