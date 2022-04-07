UK Woman Uses 'Pizza Ordering' Trick to Get Out of Danger, Police Save the Day

In what may seem like a scene from Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer The Guilty, a woman in England called the emergency services on the pretense of ordering a pizza to report a hostile situation. The quick-thinking emergency operator is being praised for anticipating the situation the distressed woman was in. According to a North Yorkshire Police statement, the call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in trouble and she replied “yes." Soon after that, the operator established the woman was on a bus, which was located and stopped in the York area, in England.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and the operator instructed the woman to only answer “yes" or “no" in order to nab the criminal. A tweet by North Yorkshire Police informed, “We received a 999 call – but when it was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza. Our call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in trouble, to which she confirmed ‘yes’." In the following tweet, the police department informed that while keeping the phone line open, the call handler was also able to text the woman for more information. With this communication, the police managed to locate the bus using an online tracker, and brought it to a stop. Soon after that, a 40-year-old man from Leeds was arrested in connection with the incident. According to North Yorkshire Police, the man remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Inspector Dan Spence, Force Incident Manager in North Yorkshire Police’s Control Room, said in a statement, “This was really good work by everyone involved, allowing us to take immediate action to safeguard a vulnerable woman. I’m aware of people using the ‘pizza ordering’ technique abroad to contact the police, but I cannot recall a similar call in North Yorkshire."

Advertisement

The North Yorkshire Police statement also informed that all emergency calls are directed to call centres and answered by BT operators. Callers can tell the operators what kind of service they need, in case there is no service requested but anything suspicious is heard throughout the process, the operator will connect the caller to a police call handler.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.