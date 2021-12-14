UK Woman Who Got Covid-19 Wakes Up From Coma to Find She's Given Birth

A quote which often summarises the philosophy of life – “expect the unexpected”. Recently, a 33-year-old primary school teaching assistant in the United Kingdom experienced something similar in her life. Laura Ward woke up after a 7-week coma to discover that she has a new baby girl. According to a report by UK news daily Metro, Laura contracted Covid-19 while she was pregnant. After her condition went south, doctors at the Royal Bolton Hospital gave her anesthesia, and performed an emergency C-section. The delivery was done at 31 weeks, two months before her due date of October 15. Fortunately, the emergency delivery was successful, and the baby daughter was named Hope. She weighed 3 pounds and 7 ounces at birth. Though Hope had to spend 5 weeks at the neonatal unit, she has now reached a much better weight and is healthy.

While the birth of a baby girl delighted Laura’s family, the entire process has been very tough for the 33-year-old mother. It all started when Laura experienced a slight cough in the summers. She went for a lateral flow test which was negative, but when her condition didn’t improve, she decided to go for a PCR test. Unfortunately, it was positive and also the beginning of tough circumstances for her family.

Laura started following the guidance to isolate when she found that she was struggling to breathe. Earlier in her pregnancy, she didn’t get the vaccine due to the fact that it was not recommended for pregnant women initially. By the time she took it, it was too late. Laura was told by the hospital authorities that they would have to make an early delivery.

She has been told that she gave her consent for Hope’s delivery but can’t remember it.

‘I opened my eyes to see Hope on the bed with me, but I couldn’t move any part of my body. All I could do was shake and nod my head,” Laura told Metro.

After all the tough circumstances she had to endure, Laura recommends vaccination to all the pregnant women, as she doesn’t want anyone to go through the pain she did.

