UK Woman Who Took Over 100 Driving Tests for People Who Struggled With English Jailed

A woman from the United Kingdom who sat over 100 driving tests for other people has now been jailed. Inderjeet Kaur, who is 29 years old, admitted to taking around 150 driving tests, both theory and practical, for learners between 2018 and 2020 and charging them £800, which is about Rs 76,374 apiece.

As a consequence, she has been jailed for eight months at Swansea Crown Court. As per YorkshireLive, the court heard Kaur had committed the offences throughout England and Wales, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham, and around London.

She was exposed when staff at the centres became suspicious that she was impersonating other candidates. After this, a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency was given and an investigation was launched by detectives in South Wales.

Judge Huw Rees told the court that she could have probably made a fortune worth £120,000, which is a whopping 1.14 crore Indian Rupees, with the scheme. As per media reports, Southern Wales’ regional organised crime unit, Tarian, found that she was offering to sit the driving tests for applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Detective chief inspector Steven Maloney, who led the investigation, in a report by The Mirror, said, “The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences. Safety on our roads has always been a priority and arresting those that flaunt the law ensures that we can keep unqualified drivers off the road."

She further added, “By working with the DVSA, this complex criminal investigation highlighted the extent of Kaur’s offending which was purely out of greed. Kaur’s offending has now been halted, and she has now been brought to justice, and we welcome the sentence imposed by the courts."

Steven elaborated on how such frauds pose significant risks to the general public as she urged the public with information on such crimes to report them to the police.

Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said that it is DVSA’s priority to “protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles." “Driving and theory tests exist to help ensure people have the correct knowledge, skills and attitude to drive on our roads," he said.

