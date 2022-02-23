UK Woman Whose Son Was Stillborn Donates 28 Litres of Breast Milk For Sick Babies

We come across so many heart-warming stories of kind gestures by good samaritans on the internet and the story of Sarah Lampley from the US stands a league apart. The 34-year-old woman, who had a miscarriage, has been praised for donating 50 pints of breast milk to unwell babies, reported Metro UK. In her 38th week of pregnancy, Sarah Lampley began bleeding profusely. After undergoing placental abruption, her condition became serious. She made it through, but her baby did not. Doctors eventually discovered that Sarah's life was saved because the baby's position in the womb prevented blood clots from spreading to other parts of her body. This vital bit of information was all that the baby's three brothers needed to name him a 'superhero'.

Sarah is currently helping mothers and sick babies more than three months after the tragic occurrence. The 34-year-old has donated almost 800 oz (50 pints or approximately 28 litres) of breast milk to the Mother's Milk Bank of Alabama in the United States, according to a Metro UK report. “I still had to go through postpartum a few days after giving birth to my baby, which was really difficult for me, but what made me feel even worse was the notion of throwing away my milk. I feel forever changed but I want to use this for good. I know that even in our darkest hours we can still be a light to others," Sarah told Metro UK.

Her decision was fully supported by husband Lewis and her three children. Her children even said “Good job, mommy” when they came to know where the breast milk was going. Although Lewis was initially worried that pumping milk would be too emotionally taxing for his wife, he soon realised that it was actually benefiting her.

The milk contributions have already helped mothers who have lost their babies at birth and those who had premature newborns. “I've met several mothers who donated because they didn't want their babies to be forgotten. It gave me a lot of encouragement and motivated me to keep going,” Sarah said.

