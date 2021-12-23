UK Woman Writes to PM Boris Johnson After Wedding Gets Postponed Twice due to Pandemic

Barring a few, most men and women look forward to their wedding day. However, it would irk anyone if their wedding got postponed again and again, right? A UK woman, whose wedding got postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And now when the woman is preparing for her wedding the third time, the threat of the Omicron variant looms large. And therefore, 9 days before her wedding, she wrote to PM Johnson and said that she is scheduled to get married on December 30, but her father and future mother-in-law are avoiding the function due to their age.

All the elderly are scared of the Omicron variant. Citing this, food has been arranged for 55 people at the reception, so who will pay the loss if the guests do not arrive? Flowers have also been ordered and musicians have also been booked, she wrote in her letter.

The girl also stated that buses have been booked for the arrival of the guests and most of the service providers have been paid. The girl further wrote that the booking of train tickets and hotels have also been arranged and the wedding clothes have also been bought.

"The cost incurred in all this is no less. Even after this, until the government presents the real situation in front of us, how will the arrangements be made?" wrote the girl in the letter.

The British Prime Minister has cautioned that the situation remains “finely balanced" ahead of the new year.

