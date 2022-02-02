UK Woman's Date Making Chewing Gum 'Tree' Next to Bed is Grossing Internet Out

If there ever was a perfect visual representation of what instant regrets looked like, it had to be this recent viral video featuring the weirdest date story on this planet. When TikToker Meelayna Moran asked her followers about their worst date stories to kill her boredom, even she was not prepared for what was coming her way. Sharing her bizarre experience, one of Moran's followers recalled the time when she went on a date with a guy who kept every piece of chewing gum he had ever chewed and arranged it in the shape of a Christmas tree beside his bed, reported The Sun. Sounds too weird to be true, right? We were hoping that it was just another made-up story but sometimes hopes get crushed. Moran in the next frame of the video shows a weird structure of chewing pile. “First of all, why is it shaped like a Christmas tree? Second of all, why is it beside your bed? Third of all… the gum packet," Moran says in the video pointing towards the empty packet of gum on the side.

Moran was not the only grossed out by the story and the proof of it. Her reactions were amplified by other users in the comment section. Posting his comment, one user said that he thought the story would not have proof. Another user had to take time off from video games to ‘process’ the story.

Now, that everyone was involved in this story, there were also some genuine queries for the man behind the chewing gum tower.

“What about the gum he doesn't want when he's not home what does he do with that? Does he put In his pocket?" read a comment, while another user asked as to why there weren't any ants around this gum tower.

A woman in her reaction said that chewing gum tower was proof of why did not have energy for men.

This probably was the only hated Christmas tree in history!

