UK Woman's 'Junk' Chair Turns Out to Be Precious Art, Sells for Rs 13.5 Lakh

A 5 Euro (Rs 417) chair bought from a junk shop in the United Kingdom was sold at an auction for a whopping 16,250 Euros (Rs 13.5 lakh approximately), said a report in The Mirror. The chair was originally bought by a woman from a shop in East Sussex’s Brighton. However, at the time she had little idea about how valuable it would turn out to be. She got in touch with a valuer who informed her that the chair dated from early 20th-century avant-garde art school in Vienna and was designed by esteemed Austrian painter Koloman Moser in 1902. Moser was among the leaders of the Vienna Secession movement which rejected the traditional artistic design of that time. Upon realisation of the historical value, the chair was presented for sale at Sworders auctioneers of Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex where an Austrian dealer bought it on phone for 16,250 Euro.

However, the entire process was not as easy as it appears at first. John Black, a specialist at Sworders who first valued the piece, said that buyer had some research about the chair but was not sure if the attribution to the 20th century was actually correct. So, Black made him speak to Dr Christian Witt-Dorring, a specialist on the Vienna Secession movement, who not only confirmed the attribution but also praised the chair for the dignity of its original condition.

Advertisement

Black added that the seller was delighted with the deal and she probably needed to sit down for a minute to realise how much money it was sold for. Designed in 1902, the chair was a modern reinterpretation of a traditional 18th-century ladder-back chair. The simplistic design featured only one decorative element that was the chequerboard-like grid of the webbing on the seat and the back of the chair. The chair’s design was published in the magazine Das Interieur with a series of other designs in 1903. This was followed by a whole article devoted to modern Austrian wicker furniture in the influential UK publication The Studio in 1904.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.